You asked: How long do spices last?

Advice by
Staff writer
September 1, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. EDT
Various containers of spices
(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post/food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Some spices we use frequently and do replace them frequently, others we use far less frequently so they sit on the shelf for a while. How do we judge when a particular spice has passed its shelf life?

This was a question that came up during our weekly live chat, where we help you level-up your skills in the kitchen. Here’s what you should consider when trying to decide if your spices should stay or go.

Spices don’t really go bad, but they do become less potent over time. Whole spices, such as cinnamon sticks and peppercorns, can retain their flavor for years. For ground spices, such as cumin and coriander, it’s generally recommended to replace them every 6 months or so for maximum flavor. (Dried herbs in particular don’t stay flavorful for very long.)

(The Post)
An easy way to check potency is to just open up your spices and give them a whiff. If they smell nice and potent, then you’re good to go. If they don’t smell much like anything, then they are past their prime and should probably be replaced.

But if you don’t want to buy new spices that frequently, you can simply use more than a recipe calls for of less potent jars to help compensate for the diminished flavor. (Don’t forget to taste your food as you’re cooking!)

Most importantly, make sure you are storing your spices properly. Spices should be kept in an airtight container away from sunlight and heat — to keep them fresh for as long as possible.

How to get the most from your spices

  • Buy whole spices when possible and grind them yourself as needed.
  • For pre-ground spices, purchase them in small amounts.
  • Store spices in airtight containers away from sunlight.

More spice tips

