9 late summer recipes to celebrate the end of the season

Classic Southern Tomato Sandwiches
For many, a simple tomato sandwich is THE dish of summer. Grab some bread, mayo and the best, juiciest tomato you can find and go to town. Get the recipe.
Pasta With Sugar Snap Peas, Corn and Goat Cheese
This pasta celebrates some of the season’s finest produce, which receives just a kiss of heat when tossed with the noodles and goat cheese. Get the recipe.
Peach Melba Shortcakes
Highlight sweet, juicy peaches by tucking them inside tender shortcakes with whipped cream and raspberries. Get the recipe.
Maine-Style Lobster Rolls
Didn’t make it to Maine this summer? Pretend you’re there with this classic meal. Get the recipe.
Pink Lemonade
What’s a hot summer day without a cold glass of lemonade? Whip up the handy base for this drink and you’ll be ready to sip as soon as the urge strikes. Get the recipe.
Marshmallows
Gather ’round the campfire (or gas fireplace, stove burner or blowtorch) because it’s time to make the ultimate s’mores, with homemade marshmallows. Get the recipe.
Roasted Tomato Pie With Cheddar-Parmesan Crust
Grab a bunch of heirloom tomatoes of various shapes, sizes and colors and let them shine in this pie, which also features a delectable crust flecked with cheese. Get the recipe.
Fried Green Tomatoes With Comeback Sauce
Don’t let ripe tomatoes have all the fun! Especially if you have green ones hanging around as we cruise into fall, try them in this unbelievably crisp recipe. Leftovers are great tucked into sandwiches, too. Get the recipe.
Watermelon-Tomato Gazpacho
If you’re looking to mix up your standard gazpacho, make this version that includes watermelon for extra refreshment. Get the recipe.