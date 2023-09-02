9 late summer recipes to celebrate the end of the season

By
September 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EDT
Classic Southern Tomato Sandwiches
Classic Southern Tomato Sandwiches. (Scott Suchman for The Washington Post/food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)
Summer is almost over. It’s easy to lament the day trips not taken, the afternoons spent on the couch instead of by the pool. But instead of focusing on what you haven’t done, think about what you can still do — or, as I prefer, eat.

Even as the days get shorter and school is back in session, there’s plenty of time to enjoy food that keeps you in the spirit of summer for just a bit longer. Consider these recipes from our archives as part of your end-of-season last hurrah.

Classic Southern Tomato Sandwiches

For many, a simple tomato sandwich is THE dish of summer. Grab some bread, mayo and the best, juiciest tomato you can find and go to town. Get the recipe.

7 tomato sandwich recipes that put the summer staple front and center

Pasta With Sugar Snap Peas, Corn and Goat Cheese

This pasta celebrates some of the season’s finest produce, which receives just a kiss of heat when tossed with the noodles and goat cheese. Get the recipe.

Peach Melba Shortcakes

Highlight sweet, juicy peaches by tucking them inside tender shortcakes with whipped cream and raspberries. Get the recipe.

Maine-Style Lobster Rolls

Didn’t make it to Maine this summer? Pretend you’re there with this classic meal. Get the recipe.

Pink Lemonade

What’s a hot summer day without a cold glass of lemonade? Whip up the handy base for this drink and you’ll be ready to sip as soon as the urge strikes. Get the recipe.

Marshmallows

Gather ’round the campfire (or gas fireplace, stove burner or blowtorch) because it’s time to make the ultimate s’mores, with homemade marshmallows. Get the recipe.

Have s’more fun with pretzels, caramel, toasted coconut and cookies

Roasted Tomato Pie With Cheddar-Parmesan Crust

Grab a bunch of heirloom tomatoes of various shapes, sizes and colors and let them shine in this pie, which also features a delectable crust flecked with cheese. Get the recipe.

Fried Green Tomatoes With Comeback Sauce

Don’t let ripe tomatoes have all the fun! Especially if you have green ones hanging around as we cruise into fall, try them in this unbelievably crisp recipe. Leftovers are great tucked into sandwiches, too. Get the recipe.

How to use green tomatoes to pickle, bake and, of course, fry

Watermelon-Tomato Gazpacho

If you’re looking to mix up your standard gazpacho, make this version that includes watermelon for extra refreshment. Get the recipe.

