Pinto bean cakes with salsa make a hearty, fast supper

By
September 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EDT
(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post/food styling by Gina Nistico for The Washington Post)

Some cooking mistakes can be hidden by a simple name change, the idea being that if you present something confidently enough (and it doesn’t taste bad), your guests will be none the wiser. Did the toast get a bit darker than intended? Call it bruschetta! Did the custard not set? Call it crème anglaise!

This technique might also require a change in serving vessel or style, as in the classic example of a trifle. When your cake doesn’t rise enough, you cut it into cubes, and layer it with whipped cream and fruit in a glass bowl that shows off all its beauty.

Get the recipe: Pinto Bean Cakes With Avocado Salsa

Here’s one I’ve used more than once: If your veggie burgers turn out too soft, skip the buns, serve them on plates with a sauce and maybe a salad, and unapologetically call them bean cakes. That way, you avoid the dreaded smoosh effect that can come from compressing them between bread.

(Scott Suchman for The Post; food styling by Nicola Justine Davis for The Post)
I’m Joe, the food and dining editor of The Post and the author of this weekly column on plant-based cooking. I’ve been a vegetarian since 2012, after many years of steadily eating less and less meat and seafood, and now my diet is mostly vegan, with some flexibility built in (mostly for work purposes). I’ve written several cookbooks, including the James Beard Award-nominated “Cool Beans," and am working on my next book, a comprehensive guide to plant-based cooking that’s set to publish in fall 2024.
Sometimes I develop my own recipes for this column, and sometimes I spotlight the great work of other cooks and authors. And I love hearing from readers: Feel free to email me at joe.yonan@washpost.com.
Essential reading:
All this ran through my head when I tried a recipe from Marisa Moore’s new book, “The Plant Love Kitchen.” Her Pinto Bean Cakes are so simple to make. You just mash up the cooked or canned beans with onion, spices, and a good amount of cornmeal, which helps bind them and also adds a welcome crunch to the exterior when you pan-fry them. I used pinto beans as instructed, but I’m confident that virtually any legume would work.

Now, these are no mistake. Far from it. I have no doubt they are exactly what Moore intended, because they’re delicious, especially when topped with her vibrant avocado salsa. But they also served to remind me that so much of cooking (and eating) is about expectation and its fulfillment — or lack thereof. In other words, if these had been sandwiched between buns and called veggie burgers, I would’ve been disappointed. Instead, I appreciated every tender bite.

