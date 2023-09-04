5 brown-bag sandwiches that won’t bore you

Arugula and Avocado Sandwich With Turkey (Friendship Sandwich)
Above. This is basically a salad placed between two slices of bread with its ratio of 4-to-1 greens and vegetables to meat and cheese. Get the recipe.
Chickpea Nicoise-ish Sandwich
This is a vegan take in sandwich form on the French classic, salade Nicoise, from cookbook author and Plant Powered II newsletter writer Hetty Lui McKinnon. Get the recipe.
Diner-Style Club Sandwich
You don’t have to head to a diner to get a good club sandwich. All you need are good-quality bread and mayonnaise, fresh roasted turkey, crisped thin-cut bacon, crunchy lettuce and ripe tomatoes. Get the recipe.
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich With Avocado
Beautifully spiced chicken is the star of this sandwich. Cook it the night before if you want to assemble the sandwich quickly in the morning. Get the recipe.
Rainbow Vegetable Sandwich With Curried Tofu Salad
Taste the rainbow — literally — with this colorful vegetable and tofu salad sandwich. Feel free to build your own rainbow based on whatever vegetables you like or have around. Get the recipe.