5 brown-bag sandwiches that won’t bore you

September 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EDT
(Rey Lopez for The Washington Post/Food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)
September is here, so that means a lot more people — primarily teachers, students and their guardians — are thinking about what to bring to lunch compared to a few weeks ago. Then, of course, there are those of us who go into an office who deal with this responsibility year-round. Regardless the circumstance, we’ve all got to eat lunch — and a reliable standby is the humble sandwich. If you’ve been stuck in a rut of peanut butter and jelly, or are just looking for something different, here are five sandwich recipes from our database for a week of portable, delicious lunches.

Arugula and Avocado Sandwich With Turkey (Friendship Sandwich)

Above. This is basically a salad placed between two slices of bread with its ratio of 4-to-1 greens and vegetables to meat and cheese. Get the recipe.

Chickpea Nicoise-ish Sandwich

This is a vegan take in sandwich form on the French classic, salade Nicoise, from cookbook author and Plant Powered II newsletter writer Hetty Lui McKinnon. Get the recipe.

Diner-Style Club Sandwich

You don’t have to head to a diner to get a good club sandwich. All you need are good-quality bread and mayonnaise, fresh roasted turkey, crisped thin-cut bacon, crunchy lettuce and ripe tomatoes. Get the recipe.

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich With Avocado

Beautifully spiced chicken is the star of this sandwich. Cook it the night before if you want to assemble the sandwich quickly in the morning. Get the recipe.

Rainbow Vegetable Sandwich With Curried Tofu Salad

Taste the rainbow — literally — with this colorful vegetable and tofu salad sandwich. Feel free to build your own rainbow based on whatever vegetables you like or have around. Get the recipe.

