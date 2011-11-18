The Washington Post

Make fragrant, floral cardamom your spice of the season with these 6 recipes

Floral and fragrant cardamom adds a lovely note to these dishes.
(Justin Tsucalas for the Washington Post/Food styling by Nichole Bryant for the Washington Post)
This one-pot riff on stuffed cabbage has all the flavors of the classic — in half the time
All the flavors of grandma's cooking made less messy — and faster.
15 kitchen gifts for cooks into bread-baking, pasta-making or canning
Practical kitchen gift recommendations for the project cooks in your life.
This golden, buttery triple-garlic bread is the dinner side that deserves to be a star
Attention garlic lovers: We've got roasted, fresh and powder as part of this irresistible dish.
  • Perspective
Free Range on Food Cooking Q&A (Nov. 11)
Let's talk about home-cooking and recipes.
  • Perspective
Free Range on Food Cooking Q&A (Nov. 4)
Chat with The Post's cooking team every Wednesday at noon ET.
Lawsuit alleges wage theft by Mike Isabella at one of his shuttered restaurants
Celebrity chef Mike Isabella's restaurant empire toppled amid allegations of sexual harassment and financial problems. The lawsuits are still coming.
Seven recipes to use up all that leftover Halloween candy
What else is there to do other than make more desserts?
7 recipes featuring root vegetables, no roasting required
These versatile roots can be cooked (or not) in all kinds of dishes.
A guide to lentils: How to choose and use the tiny protein-packed powerhouses
Lentils aren't always interchangeable, so it helps to understand the different types.
She began by baking lasagna for her city, and now her program spans every U.S. state
Lasagna Love founder Rhiannon Menn, whose project started small around San Diego, now has volunteers in every state baking lasagna for people who need food.
This tortilla egg wrap can power you through a busy morning or quick lunch break
These thin omelets wrapped in flour tortillas are super simple to make and can be frozen for on-the-go eating.
7 festive drink recipes — warm and chilled — to sip your way through fall
Whether you want cocktails or zero-proof beverages, you can still embrace the spirit of the season.
All the Presidents' Drinks: Warren Harding's Champagne Cocktail
Warren Harding didn’t let prohibition stop him from drinking champagne cocktails. Make a French 75 with food host Mary Beth Albright.
Buying alcohol online is becoming our new normal, and these home delivery apps are cashing in
The services launched several years ago are seeing fast-growing expansion.
This $15 pinot grigio from Italy’s mountains is bracing and edgy
RECOMMENDED | Plus, another Italian pinot grigio, a jammy Aussie red, a skin-contact Greek white, a slightly sweet California red for this week’s sips.
Homemade, seasoned breadcrumbs add crunch and flavor to pastas, vegetables and more
How to make seasoned bread crumbs to add crunch and flavor to pastas, vegetables and more
  • By Jesse Szewczyk
Welcome to ‘Thanksgiving-ish,’ with fondue nights, soup buffets and takeout turkey
Thanksgiving dinners in the coronavirus era will look different, as families get creative.
6 golden recipes featuring caramelized onions
All that glimmers is caramelized onion.
Mussels are simple to prepare, and add tasty drama to the table
How to cook mussels at home, plus three easy sauce variations.
  • By Martha Holmberg
