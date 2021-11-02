It was only a matter of time until TikTok, the short-form video social media giant that launched to a global audience in 2018, would become another platform where food content would thrive.

YouTube proved in the early aughts that intimate, home-produced video content centered on food — from culture to preparation to history — had a market. Instagram followed suit with video clips and recipes in the comments; then came TikTok with its shorter, faster clips — oftentimes rougher or more zoomed-in to ensure you could see what was happening on your phone screen.

Recipes on TikTok mean being close up as the creator talks. Sometimes they take you through the steps, sometimes they tell you the historical, cultural or familial context of a dish, and other times they talk about something else entirely. Of course, high-speed intimacy, especially during the endless loneliness of semi-lockdowns due to the raging covid-19 pandemic, would have a market — according to a spokesperson for the company, food is a high performing category on the app, though they didn’t have figures to share. The hashtag #food currently has 207.1 billion views; other food related hashtags have tens of billions of views.

“FoodTok,” as some creators call it, is an ever-expanding place. A short video clip can amass millions of views fast, changing the speed of virality thanks to TikTok’s automatic video loops and scrolling feature.

Like YouTube and Instagram, it’s a platform with a much lower buy-in cost for groups who rarely get clicks, shares and viewers — anyone with a smartphone can make a TikTok. As Hira Qureshi wrote for The Post last year, “legacy food media obviously still has a long way to go toward addressing racial inequities” in regard to opportunities for people of color in on-screen cooking shows and food journalism. TikTok certainly has its problems — though the barrier to entry itself is lower, the Intercept reported that the app suppressed content from “users deemed too ugly, poor, or disabled” or who spoke about political issues, and the app apologized over the summer for suppressing content from Black creators.

The sheer volume of content and the way the algorithm works means that there’s not just content for everyone, but you’re more likely to organically find something that interests you. Maybe you’ll find someone like Joanne Lee Molinaro, who as the Korean Vegan talks about life over a video of her making food. You can find “reviewers” who strike up relationships with restaurants, helping them get by in the pandemic. You’ll see people testing vintage recipes, mushroom hunters showing how to cook your bounty, parents showing what they pack for their child’s lunch, grandmas making muffins, people baking gorgeous desserts, restaurants discussing their menus, cooks who were laid off during the pandemic showcasing their expertise, food bloggers making recipes from their archives and more. Celebrity chefs including Gordon Ramsey and Wolfgang Puck are now on the app, though they are far less interesting. Popular recipe creators have even secured cookbook deals, moving off the app and into print, such as Priyanka Naik, whose book “The Modern Tiffin” releases this week.

Out of the incalculable amount of food content on the app, we’ve picked a few of our current favorites to share.