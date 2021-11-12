How to carve a turkey

You carve a turkey the same way you carve a chicken or other poultry. It might be intimidating since it’s the largest bird of the bunch, but with a little know-how, you’ll handle it like a pro. Before you cut a thing, let your turkey rest — at least 30 minutes — so its juices don’t end up on the cutting board. Use a board large enough to fit the entire bird and preferably with grooves around the edges to catch stray liquid. When it comes to knife selection, a thin blade helps with dexterity, but the most important thing is that it’s sharp. The only other thing you need is your clean hands (though you can use gloves if you prefer).