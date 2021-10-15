How to peel and cut butternut squash

Voraciously
Winter squash season is in full effect, so now is a good time to brush up on your prep skills for one of the most popular varieties: butternut.
A large, sharp knife is key when dealing with any winter squash. Start by trimming off the top and bottom, then cut it in two where the bulb meets the neck, to make it easier to handle.
Next, you can either stick with your knife or switch to a vegetable peeler to remove the skin. Some people recommend microwaving it for a few minutes first to help make the skin easier to remove, but it isn’t necessary as long as you have sharp tools.
Cut the bulb in half and scoop out the seeds with a spoon.
Lastly, cut the squash into your desired shapes. The solid neck is great for dicing into perfect little cubes. The cuts from the bulb won’t be as perfect, but all that matters is that they’re similar enough sizes to ensure even cooking.
Aaron Hutcherson
Credits
Video by Aaron Hutcherson, design and animation by Chloe Meister