How to fold ingredients

Voraciously
When you’re making souffle, mousse, angel food cake and other light-as-air foods, you need to know how to fold. (And we’re not talking about laundry.) Folding is the technique used to incorporate a lighter substance — usually whipped cream or egg whites — into a denser one without losing all the air trapped inside the former. Here’s how.
Start by taking a portion — usually around a quarter or a third — of the lighter substance and mixing it with a rubber spatula into the denser one in a large bowl to lighten the base.
Then, in batches, add more of the whipped cream or egg whites to the bowl and perform a series of j folds. A j fold is exactly what it sounds like: You use your spatula to draw the letter “j” in the bowl.
Start by holding your spatula with its blade perpendicular to the batter and drag it down the middle of the bowl like you’re cutting it with a knife. Then, as you round the curve of the j once you reach the opposite side of the bowl, rotate the spatula to scrape the bowl, scooping up the batter, and fold it back onto itself. Lastly, rotate the bowl one-quarter turn and repeat.
Continue rotating and folding until the streaks have almost disappeared, running your spatula all the way around the bowl every now and then to make sure everything is getting incorporated. Then add in another batch of the lighter substance and do it all over again.
With your last addition, keep folding until no streaks remain and it is one homogeneous substance. Et voilà!
