Tiny as a teacup and just as cute, the tassie is best known as a pecan-filled, cookie-like pastry. But why stop at pecan? Just about anything can fill a tassie’s wee pastry crust.

After a muted pandemic holiday season last year, some are gearing up for bigger Thanksgivings, Friendsgivings and other parties with those near and dear. Others are still keeping things close and cautious. Whether your group will be large or small, you’re going to need dessert. Instead of making one or three full-size pies, what if you made a few trays of tassies? That way, no matter what kind of gathering you plan to have, everyone can have a bite (or four!) of their favorite Thanksgiving dessert flavors.

Below, find formulas for classic pecan tassies, pumpkin tassies, apple crumble tassies, cranberry tassies, lemon tassies, chocolate tassies and buttermilk chess tassies.

Here’s the best part: Tassie pastry is made with cream cheese, so it’s very forgiving. It can be made in a mixer or with your hands, and there’s no rolling. You’ll press small balls of the dough into and up the sides of mini muffin tins to make the very flaky crusts for these two-bite pies.

Each recipe makes enough for 12 tassies, and can be baked in either a 12- or 24-cup mini muffin tin. If you have a 24-cup mini muffin tin, you can make a single batch and fill only 12 cups, double a recipe or mix and match two fillings in the same pan. (All of the recipes bake at the same temperature for the same amount of time.) Pecan and chocolate go well together, as do pumpkin and buttermilk chess. Apple crumble and cranberry meringue would also be a nice pairing. The recipes are easily doubled and quadrupled. They keep well, and a box of tassies makes a darling gift, too.

Pecan This classic recipe for pecan tassies was adapted from our archives. Brown sugar and a touch of salt in the filling produces a butterscotch-like layer in each one. Toasted pecans rise to the top and add crunch to each bite. Recipe

Pumpkin The simplest pumpkin custard gets a generous hit of cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg for these pumpkin pie-inspired tassies. Top each with the tiniest dollop of whipped cream, if you’d like. Recipe

Buttermilk chess Tangy buttermilk and browned butter unite in a rich, chess-like custard for a Southern-inspired tassie. Recipe

Apple crumble The tart and spiced apple filling for these apple pie-like tassies turns jammy as it bakes. A crunchy brown sugar crumble bakes on top of each one for a pleasant counterpoint. Recipe

Cranberry Ruby red, and with a filling that’s more sour than sweet, these cranberry tassies are made from either fresh or frozen fruit. Add an optional dollop of toasted meringue, a sugared cranberry and sprig of rosemary to offset the tart filling. Recipe

Lemon Like teeny tiny lemon tarts, these lemon tassies will make your mouth pucker — a welcome contrast after a meal of heavy, mellow and meaty flavors. Use a blowtorch or your broiler to toast a swirl of meringue on top for extra fun. Recipe

Chocolate Like a brownie bite in a buttery crust, this recipe for chocolate tassies is stuffed with chopped dark chocolate. A pinch of flaky sea salt on top enhances the chocolate’s complex flavors. Recipe

Photos by Scott Suchman for The Washington Post, food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post, photo editing by Jennifer Beeson Gregory, design and art direction by Lizzie Hart, development by Leo Dominguez