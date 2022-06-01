Your guide to the ultimate ‘coastal grandmother’ summer

Question 2 of 5 Relax in an Adirondack chair while sipping your morning latte. What’s making your house cozy?

All the vintage pieces that tastemaker and author Mary Emmerling, 79, has been decorating with for decades are looking fresh and friendly to millennials. “I think a lot of them want it because of the way the world is right now,” she says. “They are thinking of staying in more and enjoying family more and wish they had the time to do it.” She has a younger friend who recently told her: “ ‘I just want to wear cashmere sweaters and jeans and go to farm stands and barbecue.’ ”

Emmerling, who actually is a grandmother with a coastal home in Bridgehampton, N.Y., has written 36 design books, including “Mary Emmerling’s Beach Cottages: At Home by the Sea.” She suggests starting with “that big, cozy, comfortable sofa and lots of cushions and lots of pillows,” then adding a chunky, sturdy wooden coffee table. Put up a hat rack for straw hats, ponchos and beach blankets. And don’t forget the sisal carpeting on the stairs. “Otherwise those clogs make too much noise,” she says.

The style doesn’t have to break your budget. Beachy touches can be as simple as baskets for stashing keys and toilet paper. Big pieces of driftwood or large shells make great door stoppers. Emmerling likes small, inexpensive rag rugs that you can easily shake out. (Grandma Mary’s tip: Shake first, then toss them in the dryer on the “air” setting to get them clean and smelling fresh.) One way to get that coastal-grandmother look even in the tiniest urban apartment: curtains blowing in the breeze. “I buy old lace whenever I find it and then do half-curtains on the bottom of the windows,” she says. “I still want to see the sky.”

Nothando Nyathi, 27, who pens the blog Musings of a Young Homemaker, says the look is for people of all ages and locales. Although she lives in landlocked Staffordshire in England, she has been embracing the aesthetic and sharing photos on Instagram of her own coastal-grandmother moments: shopping at open-air markets, enjoying an alfresco cheese board and setting an outdoor table. An easy design tip? “The coastal grandmother always has fresh flowers in blue ginger-jar vases,” she says.