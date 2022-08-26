How to tell when cooking oil is hot

Voraciously
Have you ever encountered pale, greasy food? It was probably because the oil the food was cooked in wasn’t hot enough. When deep-frying, the easiest way to avoid this horrid fate is a thermometer. But when you’re searing and sauteing in a thin layer of fat where a thermometer can’t be used, you need to rely on your senses. Here’s how.
When you first add oil to a pan, it will be relatively stagnant, and should coat the pan as you move it around. As it heats up, the oil will start to move from the center of the pan and split into streams across the pan’s surface. If you tilt the skillet, the oil will shimmer like ripples in a lake, letting you know it’s time to add the food. But if you notice smoke — a few wisps are okay — it is too hot and you should turn down the heat.
With practice, you can use your hand to gauge the temperature of a skillet by holding it a few inches away from the surface and feeling the warmth.
When you add your first piece of food to the pan, you should hear a steady, gentle sizzle and see bubbles escaping from the edges of the food. If it’s as quiet as a church mouse, simply remove the food and wait for the oil to reach the proper temperature. Conversely, if it sounds like a Fourth of July fireworks display, turn down the heat to avoid burning the food.
Rey Lopez for The Washington Post/Food styling by Nicola Justine Davis for The Washington Post
