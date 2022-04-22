How to make caramel sauce

Consisting primarily of two ingredients – sugar and liquid, most commonly heavy cream – caramel sauce is a simple recipe that requires an exacting process. Before you turn on a burner, it’s imperative to have your ingredients ready to go as time is of the essence – caramel can very quickly go from beautifully brown to burned and bitter. You’ll need a whisk or heatproof spatula and a heavy-bottomed, light-colored saucepan, such as one made of stainless steel, so you can easily see the changing color of the sugar.