Step-by-step pie crust guide

/TWP
/TWP
The key to a great pie is a good crust. Though pie crust requires only four ingredients in its simplest form, making one can easily end in disaster unless you use the proper technique. Food processors are a great tool if you have one, but you can achieve excellent results without one. Here’s a step-by-step guide of how to make an all-butter pie dough by hand. (Single pie crust recipe adapted from “The Book on Pie” by Erin Jeanne McDowell.)
/TWP
/TWP
Here’s what you need:
• 1 1/4 cups (156 grams) all-purpose flour
• 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
• 8 tablespoons (113 grams/1 stick) cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch (13-millimeter) cubes
• 1/4 cup (60 milliliters/57 grams) ice water, plus more as needed
• A large bowl
• A rolling pin
• A brush
• Scissors or a paring knife
• A pastry cutter (optional)
/TWP
/TWP
Mix together the flour and salt. Add the butter, tossing the cubes through the flour until each piece is well coated. If you have a pastry cutter, use it to cut the butter into pieces the size of walnut halves or peas (for flaky or mealy crusts, respectively). Alternatively, press the pieces of butter between your fingertips, flattening them into shards. As you work, continue to toss the butter through the flour, re-coating the shingled pieces.
/TWP
/TWP
Make a well in the butter-and-flour mixture, add the ice water and, using a tossing motion with your hands, start to mix the two together. As the flour begins to become hydrated, you can start to use more of a kneading motion — but don’t overdo it, as this will make the dough tough. The dough should be uniformly combined and hold together easily when you squeeze it, but it won’t look totally smooth. If it does not hold together, add more water, about 1 tablespoon at a time, and gently mix until it does.
/TWP
/TWP
Dump the contents of the bowl onto the counter and continue gently kneading until you can form the dough into an even disk. (If you are scaling the recipe to make multiple crusts, divide the dough accordingly.) Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 15 to 30 minutes.
/TWP
/TWP
Use flour to lightly dust a work surface, a rolling pin and the dough. Using the rolling pin, press the dough across the surface, rotate 90 degrees and press across the surface again; flip over the disk and repeat. Now you can begin rolling it out.
/TWP
/TWP
Roll out the dough to about 1/4-inch thickness, about 12 inches in diameter. To ensure an even thickness and prevent it from sticking: Rotate as you work, flipping the dough over once or twice during rolling; do not roll over the edge of the dough; and sprinkle with as much flour as necessary to keep it from sticking. You can use the pie plate to check that it is big enough, and depending on the recipe, you’ll even see pockets of butter, which means the crust should be extra flaky.
/TWP
/TWP
To transfer the dough to the pan, gently roll it up around the pin, using a brush to remove excess flour, and then unfurl it into the center of a 9-inch pie plate. (If you don’t get it centered, adjust as needed.) Gently lift and guide the dough into the corners of the pie plate without stretching it.
/TWP
/TWP
For a single-crust pie, use scissors to trim away the excess dough, leaving about a 1/2-inch overhang around the outside edge of the pie plate. Tuck the overhang under, pressing gently to make it flush with the edge of the pie plate, fix any imperfections with scraps of dough and crimp as you like.
/TWP
