How to peel and devein shrimp — a visual guide

There are a few options when it comes to peeling and deveining before cooking.

1) Not deveined or peeled at all. The “vein” is the shrimp’s digestive tract and is perfectly safe to eat, but some prefer to remove it because it can be gritty and/or for aesthetics. And the shells are packed with flavor, which can infuse whatever dish you’re cooking with more crustacean flavor.

2) Deveined with the shell on, which gives diners a fun activity of peeling the shrimp at the table.

3) Deveined and peeled with the tail on, which can act like a handle for serving.

4) Deveined and completely peeled, which is the easiest to eat.