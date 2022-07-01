The easiest way to shuck corn

Voraciously
TWP
T
Shucking corn isn’t rocket science, but stripping away the husks and removing the silks can be a messy and tedious affair. The answer? First, steam the ears of corn in the microwave.
T
The Washington Post
Run water over each ear to soak thoroughly, place on a microwaveable plate and microwave on HIGH for about 2 minutes if you plan to cook it further or about four minutes to fully steam the corn. (This timing works for up to four ears of corn. You may need to increase the time depending on the strength of your microwave.) Let cool slightly.
The Washington Post
The Washington Post
Cut off the stalk end of the corn (opposite the silks), through the first row of kernels. (Some people recommend doing this step before microwaving, but it doesn’t make a difference.)
The Washington Post
The Washington Post
Hold each ear by the silk end and push until the ear slips out. (You may need to shake it up and down or twist and pull the ear to coax it out.)
The Washington Post
The Washington Post
Now the corn is ready to enjoy! If you want to remove the kernels from the cob, all you need is a sharp knife and cutting board: Cut the corn in half crosswise, then stand each half cut side down on the board and slice downward to remove the kernels.
The Washington Post
Peggy Cormary for The Washington Post/food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post
More from the Post
Summer corn shines in these 8 recipes, including tacos, ice cream and on the cob
How to pick, store, clean and cook peak summer corn
We’ll give you an earful — of summer corn recipes
The latest from The Washington Post