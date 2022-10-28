How to shuck an oyster

Voraciously
Fresh oysters, still holed up in their shells, can be intimidating to the less experienced. Even armed with the knowledge of how to free the bivalve’s flesh, first attempts can easily make one want to leave the task to seasoned shuckers. With practice, however, the task will become less daunting and you’ll be able to shuck oysters with ease and speed.
Here’s what you need to know.
Oyster shells can be dirty. If yours are, scrub them with a produce brush or fresh sponge under running water. If you plan on eating them on the half shell, don’t forget the area where we put our mouths.
In terms of equipment, you’ll need:
• A platter with rock salt, crushed ice or anything else you can use to stabilize the oysters once shucked — even crumpled foil.
• A clean dish towel folded over on itself a few times to protect your hand. (Some people use cut-resistant gloves for extra safety.)
• An oyster knife, which has a dull point and a thick, sturdy blade, and comes in various shapes and sizes.
When examining your bivalves, you’ll notice that each oyster has a flatter side and a cupped side, the latter of which holds the oyster meat and its liquor. To start shucking, place the oyster cupped-side-down on your folded-over towel with the hinge pointing toward your dominant hand. Use your non-dominant hand, wrapped in the towel for protection, to secure the oyster on the table.
Insert the knife into the hinge, slowly exerting firm pressure, twisting and wiggling it until you feel the shell give a bit. (The shell may chip or your oyster may be particularly stubborn, but this is where with practice you’ll improve.) Rotate the blade of the knife to pry it open, then wipe the knife on the towel.
At this point, you can pick the shell up with your bare hand. Twist and wiggle the knife along the side of the shell to pry it open even more, trying to keep the oyster horizontal so you don’t spill its juices. When you’re able to fit more of the length of the blade inside the shell, scrape along the top flat side of the shell to separate the oyster meat and discard the top shell. (They can be composted.)
Finally, scrape the muscle from the bottom shell and brush off any bits of broken shell or other debris. (If you butcher it a bit, like the one just shown, you can flip the oyster meat over to its rounded side for aesthetics.) Now the oyster is ready to slurp, fry, grill or enjoy however you see fit.
