Here’s hoping you like French food, Asian flavors and brand extensions, because my spring collection of new places to eat brims with opportunities to taste the top trends of the past year or so.

If you’ve been following my restaurant rounds in and around Washington, you know your ravenous guide has been eating a lot of baguettes, hoisting more than a few chopsticks and frequenting spinoffs of popular dining establishments. (Thank you, José Andrés, Peter Chang and others.)

Are dining rooms more crowded these days? It sure feels that way, judging from all the hard-to-book restaurants — and the din within. “We missed gathering,” says Rose Previte, owner of the spirited new Kirby Club in Fairfax, Va., where the demand for group bookings represents “a new appreciation” among diners.

Sign of the times: Americans spent 20.7 percent more at restaurants than they spent on groceries last year, Axios reported last month. Given high prices in general, some people are opting to let others do the cooking.

Stuffed Piquillo Peppers at the Bazaar by José Andrés. (Scott Suchman for The Washington Post) Bartender Fernando Granja mixes drinks at Amazonia. (Scott Suchman for The Washington Post)

Tysons Corner Center is reflected in a window of Jiwa Singapura as chef Pepe Moncayo and staff work in its open kitchen. (Laura Chase de Formigny for The Washington Post)

Sorry to say, quiet restaurants are rarer than ever these days, prompting me to fantasize about ways restaurants could enhance the overall dining experience. Read on for my list of 10 suggestions, based in part on what followers have shared on my weekly online discussion.

The following list highlights my pick of the current crop — 25 young restaurants, half in the suburbs, where I’d be happy to go on my own dollar (dimes being so yesterday). If there’s a fresh face you don’t see, it could be the result of recent chef changes, the need for more time to prove itself, or simply because life is short and you deserve the best.

