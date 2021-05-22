Rangers: RHP Kohei Arihara is scheduled to undergo a procedure on Thursday to repair an aneurysm in his right shoulder and is expected to be sidelined a minimum of 12 weeks. Arihara has been on the injured list since May 9, and LHP Hyeon-jong Yang has taken his place in the Texas rotation. … RHP Hunter Wood left the game in the seventh inning because of elbow tightness.