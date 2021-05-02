Giants: RHP Reyes Moronta experienced forearm tightness while warming up in the bullpen Saturday and was due to be seen by a doctor Sunday, manager Gabe Kapler said. ... SS Brandon Crawford (calf) was feeling better and was to be evaluated to see if he could play defense or pinch-hit. … 2B Tommy La Stella appeared to shaken up after diving for a ball in the third inning and was visited by the athletic trainer. After he tripled and scored in the fifth, La Stella was removed.