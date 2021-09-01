No matter how long you’ve lived in D.C. or how well you think you know the city, WalkingTown DC always finds new ways to show off different sides of the town we call home. Curious about Charles Dickens’s visits to Washington, the people buried in Washington’s oldest cemetery or the forested parks and Civil War forts in Ward 8? WalkingTown can show you, in person. The event usually features dozens of guided tours, held on weekends or at lunchtime on weekdays, but this year has been reduced to 31 tours, most capped at 25 to 30 participants for social distancing, says Steven Shulman, the executive director of WalkingTown organizer Cultural Tourism DC. WalkingTown requests that participants are vaccinated, but will not require it since most tours are fully outdoors. Masks, though, will be mandatory, since participants will gather closely around tour guides. Attendees are asked to sign up for no more than three tours, because of space constraints, so choose wisely. Admission to each tour is free, but donations are accepted. culturaltourismdc.org. Free.