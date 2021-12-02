Don’t feel bad: I had to look up the name in the dictionary too. (“So did we,” jokes Coco.) The moniker of the in-house pub, which Coco describes as a kind of spy-themed speakeasy — if you can imagine a speakeasy with a breezy little patio attached that can be accessed in nice weather — is slang for an unscrupulous person, especially a politician. It looks like it’ll be a cozy spot for a pre-or after-screening libation, and the political theme keys into the lobby decor, which will feature Smithsonian-esque portraits of cinematic presidents. Look for Idiocracy’s” President Camacho (Terry Crews) and a life-size statue of “Independence Day’s” President Thomas J. Whitmore (Bill Pullman). The bar will feature dozens of craft beers, according to Edwards, many of which will be from local brewers, with six to eight likely from the District. Later, Edwards says, the bar will stock liquor from some of D.C.’s burgeoning local distilleries.