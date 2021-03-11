A Gaithersburg native (and current resident), Tsironis uses MoCo Show to document and share breaking news, historical facts and slices of life about Maryland’s most populous county.

“It has a little bit of everything,” he says of MoCo. “I like that I can drive 15 minutes down the street and be in D.C. Fifteen minutes the other way and you can be in Damascus on a farm. Fifteen minutes the other way you’re at Great Falls hiking. There’s downtown Silver Spring and Bethesda. You can have the city life if you want it. It’s kind of like a little America. We’re just missing the beach.”

AD

AD

Tsironis, 38, runs MoCo Show, which has a stable of regular contributors and interns, in between work as a P.E. teacher at North Bethesda Middle School. The Watkins Mill High School graduate started MoCo Show in 2015 as a spinoff of his MoCo Snow Twitter account, which shared news about snow predictions and school closures.

“I remember loving snow days as a kid, and I love them as a teacher,” he says. “Winter would end and I’d tweet every now and then about restaurants, and people would be like, ‘stick to snow!’ ”

In 2019, he started getting more and more breaking local news tips and began modeling his approach after the popular D.C. blog PoPville. He now has nearly 60,000 followers on Instagram and 27,000 on Twitter.

AD

When asked to share a perfect day in the D.C. area, it’s no surprise that Tsironis sticks to the county he’s spent his entire life in.

“Even though this is a day where I’m not working, I can’t not take pictures and go see and do things that have to do with Montgomery County,” he says. “That’s what I like to do.”

I would have breakfast at Nick’s Diner in Wheaton. It’s been there for decades. I’m going to get a platter — eggs with hash browns and maybe some pancakes. It’s family owned, you walk in and they’re right in front of you making the food and the father’s yelling at the son. It’s just awesome being in there.

AD

Here’s something that’s pretty cool about Montgomery County: You can go from Wheaton to White’s Ferry on one road, Route 28. It changes names, but it’s still 28. You get to see almost every part of the county. That little shop [at White’s Ferry] is cool. Every time I’ve gone there, I’ve been able to find a cool picture for Instagram. And now with it under new ownership, who knows what they’re going to do with it.

In Gaithersburg, there’s the second-tallest building in Montgomery County: the Washingtonian Tower. It was built by Sam Eig, who has a highway named after him, and if you know someone that lives there, you can go all the way up. You can stand on top of the building, and kind of look over Rio on one side and Downtown Crown on the other. It’s one of the coolest views in the county.

AD

We can head out to the Sunshine General Store and have some lunch. It’s a former old gas station. Many people consider it the best burger in all of Maryland — not just Montgomery County. It’s very good. It’s almost like something you have to do once. I would definitely take a friend there. I’m getting a bacon cheeseburger. The place looks like it’s from the early ’80s. It has cans of sodas that were around in 1989 — they’re not from back then but were popular then. They’ll have like a can of Squirt, which you can’t find anywhere else. It reminded me of the places I’d go to growing up. I might get a soda. They always have six different types of, like, Mountain Dew.

Just past Damascus in Mount Airy, there’s a pond, Parr’s Spring, that has a stone in it. And the stone has an M, an H, an F and a C. It’s where Montgomery, Carroll, Howard and Frederick counties meet. It’s in a pond and in the pond is on private property, so you can see it, but you technically can’t go to it. It’s a cool spot, though.

We can head over to St. Mary’s, where “The Great Gatsby” author F. Scott Fitzgerald is buried. His wife, Zelda, is buried there as well. People have left things on his grave. Marilyn Balcombe, who’s the Gaithersburg-Germantown chamber of commerce president, says that one of the coolest things to do in Montgomery County is drink gin at his grave. Now, I wouldn’t do that — not my thing. But when I got there, there were like, five mini bottles of gin that had been left there.

We can go to downtown Silver Spring and walk around. It’s a very commercial type of area, but I love walking there and I once took a picture of the mall over there, Ellsworth Place, and I called it MoCo’s Times Square, because they have all those digital displays and all that stuff. Most people kind of made fun of it, but a lot of people were like, “It is.” It’s the closest thing we have, at least. There’s a brand new Thai dessert spot called Sweeteria. And it has, like, the coolest-looking desserts. They taste very good, as well. That’s a place where I’d want to grab a cup of coffee, a Thai tea toast dessert, and then keep going.

Dinner would be in Glenmont in a place called Stained Glass Pub. It’s my favorite pizza in the county. They serve the rectangular pizza, like Ledo-style. I’ve been trying to push the Maryland-style pizza thing for a couple years now, so that’s kind of my thing. Stained Glass Pub’s has the light flaky crust, and the sauce is a little sweet and then it’s topped with smoked provolone cheese. I always get half cheese, half with sausage and pepperoni because I’m probably not eating alone.

We can grab some dessert. There’s a place called Carmen’s Italian Ice, it’s very similar to Rita’s. There’s one in Rockville and one in Olney, and I haven’t been to Olney, so I’d go there. I like them better [than Rita’s] and they’re local. I’d have a gelati with strawberry watermelon shaved ice, vanilla custard and then shaved ice again. It’s a tasty treat.

I’d love to go to a concert at the Fillmore. I’ve seen Bone Thugs-N-Harmony there. There’s a local reggae rock band called Lionize. They went to Kennedy High School, and I’d want to see them. I like that the Fillmore is intimate. You’re almost right there with the band. It’s almost like they’re playing for you.