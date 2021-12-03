U Street always has markets out with jewelry and local painters and flowers, so I would look around again and maybe get a D.C. sticker, since I collect those. Then, I think my perfect day has to have some sort of dance, so I would make my way home, get my ballet attire on and take a class at the Washington Ballet. It would just be a nice, feel-good class from Rubén Martín Cintas where I run one of my favorite ballets — maybe “The Sleeping Beauty” or “Giselle” or “Romeo and Juliet.” And I would not be tired at all, so it would go so smoothly.