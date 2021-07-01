There’s so many parks in this city that I adore so much. I would meet my family and some friends and, of course, our dog at the Arboretum. My husband, Matt, is a third-grade teacher and we have two kids: Liam and Reese. Our dog’s name is Cooper, he’s a hound, and he’s a covid rescue. I like to walk and eat because we’ve got a lot of things to see. I love the dogwood trees and I love the azalea walk. I always have to make a stop by the youth garden because I love that cool xylophone they have there. They have a stage and my kids have always gotten up and kind of made plays up on this stage. I have fond memories of it. Then I’d like to walk down to the Anacostia River, if the gates are open, to see the blue herons because they’re always gliding over.