“When we’re performing for a slightly younger audience, somebody will come up and say ‘Hey, my father told me to say hi to you, because he used to come and see y’all back in the ’90s, or back in the ’80s,’ ” says Andre “Whiteboy” Johnson, lead guitarist and one of the founding members of Rare Essence.
Go-go’s buoyant, percussive style is timeless. It’s also the official music of D.C., and every week for the past four decades Rare Essence has played a live show. That’s changed since the pandemic, though Johnson says the band is gearing up for its massive reunion show at MGM National Harbor next May to celebrate its 46th anniversary.
“I absolutely love the city and I love the people,” says Johnson, who lives in Upper Marlboro. “They love go-go music so much, they will not refuse to let go-go fade off into the darkness. The way they keep it alive is they’re still playing CDs. There’s some people that still have cassette tapes — I don’t even know where you can buy a cassette tape player!”
For his dream day, Johnson revisits some of the places that shaped his love for D.C. over the decades.
I love being outside, especially on beautiful days when it’s not too cold. I would just walk a couple blocks around the neighborhood.
I have twin daughters who are 9 years old. I have three boys also, but they’re all young adults. They’re off on their own now, so the twins are with me all the time. They love going to IHOP and getting the Funny Face pancakes, the Upper Marlboro [location, which has permanently closed] is the one we would go to. I like their French toast combo, though I can never finish it.
I love to be near the water, near a river or a bay. There’s a spot down in Chesapeake Beach and North Beach, Md., which is about 20 to 30 minutes from where I live. There’s a boardwalk and a little beach down there. I love doing that stuff right now, especially in the summertime, in the warmer months.
When I was younger, we used to love to go down to Anacostia Park. Back in the day, they would have a lot more activities. Rare Essence performed at Anacostia Park a bunch of times back in the late ’70s and early ’80s. There’s also an outdoor skating rink that we’ve played before. Those are some of the fondest memories of childhood and young adulthood that I have; just being down there with friends and with an audience, and everybody was having a good time.
For lunch, I like going to Busboys and Poets. I don’t eat a lot of red meat, so I eat chicken a lot. They have a grilled chicken sandwich, but it’s not plain; it’s a fancy one that has a lot of stuff on it. I like that, with fries and a drink.
With my kids, we would end up down by the National Mall. We would do a stroll down there because they have a lot of interesting things. And if you’re hungry along the way, there are a whole bunch of food trucks out there. We would go down to the National Museum of Natural History, National Gallery of Art and the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
There are a lot of really, really good music venues. If I’m in the mood for jazz, then I would go to Blues Alley. If I’m in the mood for something alternative, the 9:30 Club has a whole lot of different stuff. There used to be more clubs in D.C. One of my favorites was Club U [permanently closed] between 14th and U Streets. We used to go down and perform there on Saturdays [in the early 2000s]. We had this thing called Soul Food Saturdays where they had a buffet set up with chicken and green beans and macaroni and cheese and a whole bunch of stuff.
I absolutely love the Hamilton. Rare Essence plays there twice a year. They take care of us very well, as well as City Winery. We love going to that place, and Bethesda Blues & Jazz Supper Club, too, because all those spots there are usually over by 11 p.m. or midnight. And when we go to those places, we always end up connecting with some of the audience that started with us. Some of the people who used to come out in the ’80s and early ’90s come to those types of shows because they don’t want to be out until 3 a.m. no more.