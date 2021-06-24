I absolutely love the Hamilton. Rare Essence plays there twice a year. They take care of us very well, as well as City Winery. We love going to that place, and Bethesda Blues & Jazz Supper Club, too, because all those spots there are usually over by 11 p.m. or midnight. And when we go to those places, we always end up connecting with some of the audience that started with us. Some of the people who used to come out in the ’80s and early ’90s come to those types of shows because they don’t want to be out until 3 a.m. no more.