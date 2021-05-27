When we finish that up, I would love for Donnie to take me around the city and just show me what he likes to do. I want to experience D.C. through his eyes — have him tell me about what it was like back in the day, what he likes about it now and stuff like that. Then I would drop him off and head over to the National Building Museum with my 8-year-old brother, David. Ever since I was little, I always loved buildings, I always loved experimenting with stuff, and so did my brother. He wants to be an engineer, and we mess with Legos together, destroying stuff and building it back together.