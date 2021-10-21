We would go down to the Torpedo Factory in Alexandria. It used to be, as you can imagine, a torpedo factory for the military. It’s been converted into, essentially, a work and gallery space for artists. And it’s filled on every floor and every nook and cranny with exhibition space. There are dozens of artists who make their professional home there, and they’re often there so you can get to know them. You can ask questions and you can get a sense of who they are not just as an artist from the work that they produce but also as a human being because they work and show in the same spot. The whole experience is just wonderful because it’s a lot of variety. It gives voice to a lot of artists and I think it kind of speaks to being a community that cares and believes in their artists’ community, as well.