“From our house, you can walk to Great Falls National Park and back,” Manocha says. “We happen to be right next to a trail that happens to feed directly into the national park. We didn’t know that part for a while. We knew it was a pretty walk and then somebody said, ‘You know if you keep walking you end up in Great Falls Park,’ and were like, ‘Oh, we should keep walking.’ ”
It’s only fitting that the man charged with shepherding the national park for the arts would find himself living near one. The Los Angeles transplant arrived at Wolf Trap in 2013, fresh off a stint as COO of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, which manages the Hollywood Bowl.
His time at Wolf Trap has been marked by a push to diversify the arts center’s offerings at the Filene Center, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and the more intimate Barns venue. Case in point: One of Manocha’s most memorable performances during his tenure thus far was a rare 2014 collaboration between Swedish hitmaker Robyn and Norwegian DJ duo Royksopp. “This is the national park for the arts,” Manocha notes. “It is, by definition, owned by all of us. Everyone should feel like there’s something there that speaks to them because it belongs to all of us.”
That sentiment made the venue’s reopening in June all the more meaningful for Manocha. “Those first few weeks of concerts, it was the first time back for the audience in almost every case, and it was the first time back for many of the artists,” Manocha recalls. “That’s something I don’t know that I could have ever imagined — that you’d be in a theater and every single person in that theater would be doing it for the first time after over a year. I mean, that’s a lot of energy.”
Though Manocha stays for performances at Wolf Trap as often as he can, his perfect day doesn’t include time at the office, but it does feature the hidden treasure steps from his home.
It’s a Sunday because that’s a nice free day. It would start with a cup of PG Tips tea because I’m married to a Brit, and British people are very particular about their tea.
We happen to live about 200 yards from an entrance to Difficult Run Trail, which is part of the Fairfax County trail system. It’s a beautiful walk on a beautiful fall day. You’re walking along the river, and it’s totally magical. Walk along Difficult Run for a couple [of] miles and you’re actually in Great Falls National Park. My ideal day would be to go to Great Falls, look at the falls for a while and come back. It’s a couple [of] miles each way, so for me that’s enough of a walk
Our go-to breakfast is dosas at Amma Vegetarian Kitchen on Maple Avenue [East] in Vienna. It serves South Indian food and they have really great dosas: long, flaky crepes made out of rice flour. We’re probably getting a variety — definitely a masala dosa and rava dosa. Dosas to me are like quintessential breakfast food. That’s part of the joy of living somewhere and discovering what’s in your neighborhood. That place is great, and it’s super unassuming. And it’s filled with people who love eating dosas.
Caffe Amouri is very close to Amma so that’s the tradition: You go to Amma, you have your dosas and you stop for a latte at Caffe Amouri. I’m a soy latte person, [my husband is] more of a vanilla.
We would go down to the Torpedo Factory in Alexandria. It used to be, as you can imagine, a torpedo factory for the military. It’s been converted into, essentially, a work and gallery space for artists. And it’s filled on every floor and every nook and cranny with exhibition space. There are dozens of artists who make their professional home there, and they’re often there so you can get to know them. You can ask questions and you can get a sense of who they are not just as an artist from the work that they produce but also as a human being because they work and show in the same spot. The whole experience is just wonderful because it’s a lot of variety. It gives voice to a lot of artists and I think it kind of speaks to being a community that cares and believes in their artists’ community, as well.
It’s time to start thinking about dinner. We go into the District and we go to one of our absolute favorite places to eat, which is Bistro Aracosia on MacArthur Boulevard. It’s an Afghan restaurant. I noted when we moved here that we are lucky to have lots of Afghan restaurants around here — more so than I had ever experienced in L.A. I think Bistro Aracosia is the best. Afghan food is one of my favorite things to eat, partially because I grew up on the food of North India. Turkish food, Persian food, Afghan food and Indian food all share a lot in common. Afghan food represents, to me anyway, kind of the ultimate of all of those cuisines — the best of all of it. I’m getting the chicken sabzi lawaan, my favorite there, which is kind of a stew of roasted chicken and greens. It’s got such a creaminess to it. You can’t go wrong there. My husband would probably get the chicken aracosian, which is their house chicken.
I don’t do this enough: Drive around the monuments at night when they’re lit up. When I was a child I saw the movie “No Way Out,” with Kevin Costner about Russian spies. There’s a somewhat famous scene of them driving around looking at monuments. The monuments at night are obviously iconic. The reason I even brought all this up is to me the destination for this little tour is to find myself at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial on Maryland Avenue [SW].
The new Eisenhower Memorial is stunning, especially at night. But is this the last of the ‘great man’ memorials?
That Eisenhower memorial has an enormous metal tapestry that’s the size of the whole block. At night, that metal tapestry turns into something incredibly beautiful. That tapestry is lit so beautifully, and it’s depicting a scene at Normandy. Going to see the Eisenhower Memorial at night is really something that is somewhat unexpected. It opened during covid, so it needs some time to kind of grow into its tourist status. It is a beautiful example of the way Frank Gehry thinks about things. I don’t know when people go during the day that they realize if they came back at night, it would not just be the same thing in a different light — it would feel like a different thing altogether.