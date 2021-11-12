First, we’re going to Merriweather Post Pavilion for a festival with Kendrick Lamar, LCD Soundsystem, Jack White and H.E.R. All of them make me hold my heart for one reason or another. I cannot tell you how much I appreciate the way Kendrick is able to mash current and old-school genres in a way that really teaches people about other styles of music. I cannot take my eyes off him. LCD Soundsystem — that’s just a dance party. I think of their set [at FreeFest at Merriweather in 2010] as perhaps my very favorite set at any festival ever. Jack White is just so ridiculously talented. Always different but always extraordinarily entertaining, uplifting, and has something to say. I haven’t seen H.E.R. perform yet. She is such a bada--. And she is a rock star — flat out — and I am really excited to get to see her grow.