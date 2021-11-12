Born in New York, Schaefer moved with her family to Montgomery County at 14 where she attended Winston Churchill High School. She went to the University of Maryland and stayed in the area, bouncing between Bethesda, Silver Spring and Derwood, ultimately settling in Columbia Heights in 2014. She served as vice president of corporate communications for Nextel and Sprint Nextel before her passion for music — and a leap of faith — landed her at I.M.P. in 2007.
“It is such a gift,” Schaefer says of her work, which frequently puts her in the venues she represents. “I am incredibly grateful and appreciative, and I never lose sight of the fact that an artist that has come, whoever it is, has come a long way, in probably tough circumstances to be here in the room with us all. This is their one chance to be able to communicate and how lucky am I that I get to be in that room?”
Naturally, she’ll be spending plenty of time in those rooms with some of her favorite artists on her D.C. dream day.
This sounds pretty pedestrian, but I love to brush my teeth first thing in the morning. I’m going to come downstairs and have two cups of coffee. I make it out of my drip pot. I am not a coffee snob, but it’s got to be with unsweetened vanilla oat milk.
I put on my exercise shoes, and I grab my three-pound weights and my [headphones], and I go on my four-mile walk through Crestwood. It has these wonderful steep hills and it’s a lush residential neighborhood that you would not know is in a city. I see deer there, the foliage is always changing, the homes are beautiful and I’m listening to NPR’s “All Songs Considered” to a discussion with Bob Boilan, Robin Hilton and Stephen Thompson. It is my time to myself. It is my walk. My body needs it. My head needs it. My heart needs it.
We’re having lunch at Sushi Taro on 17th Street NW and it’s going to be for a political discussion, where I’m getting together with Robert Costa, from The Washington Post, Alex Wagner from “The Circus,” Eddie Glaude Jr., an incredible political commentator from Princeton’s department of African American studies, and Nicolle Wallace from MSNBC. We’re all going to sit around a table and talk politics while I eat a chirashi bowl, which has rice and a whole bunch of sashimi on top.
The Hirshhorn will be completely taken over for an entire Jean-Michel Basquiat exhibit. He was one of the first popular street artists and caught the eye and the fascination of people like Debbie Harry, who was one of the first to buy one of his pieces, and of course Andy Warhol and he were muses for one another for a good long time. Whether the piece that he made was the size of a matchbook or the side of a building, it was something that just makes me stop and need to drink it all in. And it takes a while, if you really want to study it, meaning really look at every place that he put his paintbrush, because they’re dense in the best of ways.
My kids have come into town: Joey from San Francisco, my daughter, Rebecca, her husband, John, and their son, Theodore, from Philadelphia. And then because this is a dream day, I am going to be doing a world tour of I.M.P. venues.
First, we’re going to Merriweather Post Pavilion for a festival with Kendrick Lamar, LCD Soundsystem, Jack White and H.E.R. All of them make me hold my heart for one reason or another. I cannot tell you how much I appreciate the way Kendrick is able to mash current and old-school genres in a way that really teaches people about other styles of music. I cannot take my eyes off him. LCD Soundsystem — that’s just a dance party. I think of their set [at FreeFest at Merriweather in 2010] as perhaps my very favorite set at any festival ever. Jack White is just so ridiculously talented. Always different but always extraordinarily entertaining, uplifting, and has something to say. I haven’t seen H.E.R. perform yet. She is such a bada--. And she is a rock star — flat out — and I am really excited to get to see her grow.
After the festival, dinner will be at Compass Rose in the Bedouin tent with my family and my boyfriend, Russ. The beautiful thing about the Bedouin tents is that you don’t have to choose — it’s a fabulous surprise. The khachapuri is a must. Whatever salads they have are always fantastic. Anything to do with beef, chicken, fish, vegetables. In other words, there’s never been a bad bite in that place. And I love the surprise of it. And it’s really relaxing to not have to pick.
At the Lincoln Theatre, I’m going to see Brandi Carlile. She is just a siren rock star. The first time I saw her, I really didn’t know what to expect and it was just a couple of years ago the Anthem. She’d sold out two shows and when someone sells out two shows there, and if I don’t know them all that well, I’m like, well, let me go check out what people love. I had absolutely no expectations and it was like someone had crawled in my chest and stolen my heart.
At the 9:30 Club I’m seeing Phantom Planet with Rosalia. The first place I ever saw Phantom Planet was there. They’re my favorite band and when I close my eyes that’s where I picture them. Lead singer Alex Greenwald often climbs up to second floors and jumps, and back when we had our old sound system and we had speakers and stacks, he would climb to the stack of speakers and then just leap off.
Next, we’ll see Trombone Shorty and Gary Clark Jr. at the Anthem. Gary Clark Jr. is absolutely mesmerizing. The sense of community that I get in a room when I’m with these artists, and the musicianship of someone like Trombone Shorty … What he does with a trumpet and his singing is a bona fide party, and you don’t need to know every song. You just need to be in the room and you will be dancing.