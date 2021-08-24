— Michael O'Sullivan
How the long-dead public-television painter Bob Ross became a streaming phenomenon (and kicked up plenty of dirt in the process)
Also streaming
The documentary “Kipchoge: The Last Milestone” is a portrait of marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge (who also won the gold medal at the recent Tokyo Olympics) as the runner prepares to break one of the last milestones in sporting history: the sub-two hour marathon. According to the review site Back Seat Mafia, it’s the “behind-the-scenes elements of Jake Scott’s documentary which makes it such an interesting film. The sheer amount of work and effort by so many talented individuals in undeniably impressive, but despite all this ‘Kipchoge: The Last Milestone’ is about the persistence and unshakable self-belief of a truly extraordinary athlete.” PG-13. Available on Amazon, FandangoNow, Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft, Vudu and other streaming platforms. Contains brief strong language. 87 minutes.
With a screenplay based on transcripts of conversations between convicted serial killer Ted Bundy and FBI analyst Bill Hagmaier “No Man of God” is a two-character chamber piece about these two men, played by Luke Kirby and Elijah Wood, respectively. According to Variety, “Individual moments are gripping, and Kirby’s performance puts its queasy hooks in you, but the film, overall, has a scattershot momentum until the last act, set in 1989, when Bundy is about to be executed.” Unrated. Available on demand. 100 minutes.
Set in D.C., “Really Love” is a romantic drama about a struggling yet talented young painter (Kofi Siriboe) and the woman who loves him (Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing). Although the plot is “pretty standard stuff,” according to Film Threat, Siriboe displays an “impressive spectrum of emotion, from hopeful to heartbroken, his voice shaking when he passionately describes his art.” His co-star, for her part “radiates charm and fierce intelligence.” TV-MA. Available on Netflix. 95 minutes.
In the raunchy comedy “Vacation Friends,” a strait-laced couple (Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji) are led temporarily astray by a wild couple (John Cena and Meredith Hagner) while on vacation in Mexico, only to find that, months later, their new vacation friends have shown up, uninvited, at the prim couple’s wedding. R. Available on Hulu. Contains drugs, crude sexual references and strong language throughout. 103 minutes.