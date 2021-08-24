The trailer for the documentary “Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed” teases that it will hold a shocking secret about the upbeat host of the long-running art-instructional public television show, who died in 1995 after spending years famously encouraging viewers that they, too, could paint “happy” trees and clouds. “We want to show you the trailer,” an ominous on-screen title reads, “but we can’t.” This is followed by a disembodied voice that sounds like Ross’s saying, “I’ve been wanting to get this story out for all these years.” As it turns out, the voice doesn’t belong to Ross, but to his son Steve Ross (who sounds a little like his father). And the story, while sad, isn’t that the TV personality’s signature bush of curly hair was a perm — he called it getting his “springs tightened,” Steve says — or that the elder Ross had an affair, while married to someone else, with his business partner Annette Kowalski (alleged in the film but disputed). Rather, it’s that the Bob Ross name — or, rather, the Bob Ross brand, which can be found trademarked on paints, brushes, mugs, bobbleheads and even a Bob Ross Chia Pet — was stolen from him, and, as a result, from his heir Steve. The thief, according this compelling film: Bob Ross Inc. (BRI), a family business originally formed by Ross with Annette and her husband Walt Kowalski, and now run by their daughter Joan Kowalski. The film is well made, but it takes a while to spill all its beans. TV-14. Available on Netflix. 93 minutes.

— Michael O'Sullivan

Also streaming

The documentary “Kipchoge: The Last Milestone” is a portrait of marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge (who also won the gold medal at the recent Tokyo Olympics) as the runner prepares to break one of the last milestones in sporting history: the sub-two hour marathon. According to the review site Back Seat Mafia, it’s the “behind-the-scenes elements of Jake Scott’s documentary which makes it such an interesting film. The sheer amount of work and effort by so many talented individuals in undeniably impressive, but despite all this ‘Kipchoge: The Last Milestone’ is about the persistence and unshakable self-belief of a truly extraordinary athlete.” PG-13. Available on Amazon, FandangoNow, Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft, Vudu and other streaming platforms. Contains brief strong language. 87 minutes.

With a screenplay based on transcripts of conversations between convicted serial killer Ted Bundy and FBI analyst Bill Hagmaier “No Man of God” is a two-character chamber piece about these two men, played by Luke Kirby and Elijah Wood, respectively. According to Variety, “Individual moments are gripping, and Kirby’s performance puts its queasy hooks in you, but the film, overall, has a scattershot momentum until the last act, set in 1989, when Bundy is about to be executed.” Unrated. Available on demand. 100 minutes.

Set in D.C., “Really Love” is a romantic drama about a struggling yet talented young painter (Kofi Siriboe) and the woman who loves him (Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing). Although the plot is “pretty standard stuff,” according to Film Threat, Siriboe displays an “impressive spectrum of emotion, from hopeful to heartbroken, his voice shaking when he passionately describes his art.” His co-star, for her part “radiates charm and fierce intelligence.” TV-MA. Available on Netflix. 95 minutes.

In the raunchy comedy “Vacation Friends,” a strait-laced couple (Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji) are led temporarily astray by a wild couple (John Cena and Meredith Hagner) while on vacation in Mexico, only to find that, months later, their new vacation friends have shown up, uninvited, at the prim couple’s wedding. R. Available on Hulu. Contains drugs, crude sexual references and strong language throughout. 103 minutes.