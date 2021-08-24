The trailer for the documentary “Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed” teases that it will hold a shocking secret about the upbeat host of the long-running art-instructional public television show, who died in 1995 after spending years famously encouraging viewers that they, too, could paint “happy” trees and clouds. “We want to show you the trailer,” an ominous on-screen title reads, “but we can’t.” This is followed by a disembodied voice that sounds like Ross’s saying, “I’ve been wanting to get this story out for all these years.” As it turns out, the voice doesn’t belong to Ross, but to his son Steve Ross (who sounds a little like his father). And the story, while sad, isn’t that the TV personality’s signature bush of curly hair was a perm — he called it getting his “springs tightened,” Steve says — or that the elder Ross had an affair, while married to someone else, with his business partner Annette Kowalski (alleged in the film but disputed). Rather, it’s that the Bob Ross name — or, rather, the Bob Ross brand, which can be found trademarked on paints, brushes, mugs, bobbleheads and even a Bob Ross Chia Pet — was stolen from him, and, as a result, from his heir Steve. The thief, according this compelling film: Bob Ross Inc. (BRI), a family business originally formed by Ross with Annette and her husband Walt Kowalski, and now run by their daughter Joan Kowalski. The film is well made, but it takes a while to spill all its beans. TV-14. Available on Netflix. 93 minutes.