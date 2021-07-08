After that, we’d take our bikes, continue to the Lincoln Memorial and go to the Tidal Basin to sit there with some bird seed and look at the birds. Then, we’d bike past the Reflecting Pool and go to the cafe that opened at the Kennedy Center, Victura Park at the Reach. It’s this beautiful garden cafe with this little pool there, and it would be a great place to sit and have a coffee. Or we’d go to Politics and Prose — my daughter and I could spend hours there just having coffee and breakfast and reading books.