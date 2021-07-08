For Khebrehzadeh, an Iranian American visual artist and D.C. resident, the project offered an opportunity for her imagination to take her places the pandemic and its lockdowns wouldn’t allow. Exhibit A: “Seven Silent Songs,” her 20-minute video installation, contemplates climate change and colonization as animated imagery depicts processions of white horses, whales, rhinos, birds and human warmongers.
“My work is normally about animals and nature and trees, so it’s sort of aligned with that,” says Khebrehzadeh, 51. “Then covid happens and you feel the world is closing onto you. Thinking about whales and thinking about rhinos, it was a way to liberate myself, to project myself somewhere else.”
Khebrehzadeh’s other installation, “Tree of Life in Blue,” is a massive drawing that she sketched directly onto a wall over the course of several days, with its vast collection of branches colored blue to evoke the sky and sea.
“Its branches connect the sky and the heavens to the underworld,” Khebrehzadeh says. “So it’s about the cycle of life and rebirth. I thought it’s a good thing to have after covid, so that the life starts again.”
Nature plays no small part in Khebrehzadeh’s perfect day in the D.C. area, as she’s joined by her 12-year-old daughter, Neve, on a venture that also includes plenty of coffee, culture and cuisine.
I normally wake up early in the morning and go to sleep early. So I’d start the day by waking up my daughter around 6 to go for a bike ride in Rock Creek Park. From there, we’d go to Thompson Boat Center. During covid we got our sculling license, so we’d do some sculling for maybe an hour.
After that, we’d take our bikes, continue to the Lincoln Memorial and go to the Tidal Basin to sit there with some bird seed and look at the birds. Then, we’d bike past the Reflecting Pool and go to the cafe that opened at the Kennedy Center, Victura Park at the Reach. It’s this beautiful garden cafe with this little pool there, and it would be a great place to sit and have a coffee. Or we’d go to Politics and Prose — my daughter and I could spend hours there just having coffee and breakfast and reading books.
Next, we’d go to Georgetown and stop by Kafe Leopold. I’d get the Tyrolean wine soup, then go to Boulangerie Christophe for a chocolate or almond croissant. I’d also get the best cappuccino in town, which, for me, is from Patisserie Poupon. I spent some years in Italy, so I’m picky about coffee. The staff has been there for years and they never change, so they know exactly what you want.
Then we’d go to Dupont Circle to do a long tea at Teaism and spend some time at Second Story Books. And it’s a little further away, but we’d also try to go to the Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardensto see the water lilies, as well. From there, we’d head to Union Market. I live on Connecticut Avenue, so it’s a different scene — it’s a lot of young people, a lot of hustle and bustle, a lot of stores, a lot of food, a lot of interests, a lot of everything, and I love the local shops. We’d make sure to go to St. Anselm, and my favorite food there is the baby iceberg salad and salmon collar.
In the evening, we’d go back to the Kennedy Center to see a concert. “Requiem (Verdi)” or Mozart’s “Requiem” would be awesome, and I also really look forward to any Mahler Symphony program. And we’d love to end the day with dinner at Perry’s Restaurant on the rooftop — our favorite items are the sushi omakase and tofu agedashi.