Redwood would have preferred her “licker” to contain actual squirrel bits — but she knocked it back, after almost knocking it over.

Bark Social, which opened in late February, is like Disney World for dogs — and for dog lovers. It’s a 25,000-square-foot, gated free-for-all for four-legged patrons, tucked into the trendy Pike & Rose development. It’s a dog park that’s also a beer garden; a coffee shop where a Shih Tzu will probably cut in front of you in line.

“I thought, ‘Let’s elevate the [dog park] experience with hospitality,’ ” says co-founder Luke Silverman, who was inspired a few years ago by Austin’s Yard Bar, which is built around a similar concept. He spent nine months traveling the country with his dog, Frankie, to scope out the competition and hatch a business plan. When Bark Social finally opened, Frankie was the first pup in the park and spent 12 hours whizzing around. But the rec space isn’t just fun for dogs.

“There’s like-minded people, there’s fun events and you just have this great community of dog lovers,” Silverman says. “People can sit in a circle in a bunch of Adirondack chairs and have a conversation with their friends for the first time in a year.”

At noon on a mild Saturday, dozens of dogs were already roaming the colorful space, and within a couple hours, there was a line to get in. Capacity is limited to 75 dogs right now, but will jump to 150 once pandemic-related restrictions have been lifted. Staff members are required to wear masks, and seats are set up to accommodate social distancing among patrons.

Entrance is $9.99 per dog; humans are free. (Kids younger than 12 must be supervised and aren’t permitted inside after 6 p.m.). If you’re the planning type or your dog insists on returning every day, there are membership options: $39.99 per month, or $365 for the year. Guests are encouraged to register their dogs ahead of time, and proof of vaccination is required.

Bright murals welcome visitors with truisms like “good pups, full cups” and the park’s catchphrase: “Dogs. Beer. Coffee.” Redwood headed straight for the mulch dog run, which includes a designated small dog area. There are picnic tables and chairs scattered around the park, and enough water bowls to keep all panting patrons hydrated. There’s also a covered patio with comfy couches and an indoor clubhouse with TVs and WiFi. Silverman hopes people will bring their laptops and stay for hours.

On the day of our visit, we were greeted by a welcoming committee of one — a beagle wearing a St. Patrick’s Day bandanna — which quickly turned into two, as Maverick the miniature poodle rushed over. Then, too many to count. There was Baxter; there was Rascal. A greyhound and I brushed shoulders; a dachshund threw us a glance as he scuffled by, stomach scraping the ground. When I was waiting in line for a drink, I felt a hand on my shoulder and turned to find a silky paw that belonged to a sweet yellow Labrador.

I pet at least two dozen dogs in as many minutes.

There’s a general expectation of manners at the park — and trained “bark rangers” keep the canines’ rowdiness in check. They monitor the scene carefully, breaking up fights and even picking up waste as the dogs’ owners relax. Dogs are required to be off-leash to avoid leash aggression, which can occur when a dog on a leash encounters another dog who’s not.

Every dog parent thinks other peoples’ dogs are better behaved, to be sure — but the guests during our visit were unquestionably friendly and well-trained. (I was glad I had left my 5-month-old standard poodle, Story, at home. He can’t yet be trusted off-leash and would almost certainly have mowed the other dogs over, all puppy exuberance and little ability to read the room.)

One of Silverman’s goals is to support other small businesses, and that’s evident throughout the menu. The drinks are made with Ceremony Coffee, a roasting company based in Maryland, and include such highlights as a latte topped with dog-safe carob and vanilla whipped cream. Twenty beers are on tap, including a minimum of 10 from Montgomery County breweries. There are empanadas from DC Empanadas and Bavarian pretzels from Das Pretzel Haus, and there’s pizza from Union Kitchen’s EatPizza. Everything on the menu, even if it’s geared toward humans, is canine-safe.

My dog has a more refined palate than I do, and she went wild for the beef trachea, which was far bigger than the paltry version she gets at home. She was less interested in the chicken-flavored pupsicle, so when it started to melt, we offered it to the nearest golden retriever, who is now my friend for life. On our next visit, we’ll try the pup cakes and pumpkin- or apple-flavored puppy ice cream.

By late afternoon, there were no free chairs in the park, and most of the patio was reserved for two separate dog birthday parties. (File that away if you’re planning to run for Dog Parent of the Year.) Silverman was inspired to offer private events after his wife “spent a lot of money on our dog’s first birthday party,” he said with a laugh.

Also in the works for the coming months: doga (yoga with dogs), dog costume parties, adoption events, puppy classes, dog breed meetups and trivia nights, among other events.

As Silverman points out, pets are excellent conversation-starters, and he expects Bark Social to be the breeding ground for lots of new friendships. “It’s going to be a great way for people to meet other dog lovers,” he says. “Dogs are the great neutralizer. We can learn a lot through dogs because they’re kind, they’re loyal, they’re loving. They’re the human condition in its purest form.”

Plus, an afternoon at the park is basically a guarantee that your dog will head home tired, ready to snooze away the rest of the day. Redwood passed out as soon as she got in the car — and it wasn’t just thanks to that can of dog beer.