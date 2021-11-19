Riesett reckons 2021 will be just as successful. To ensure you can score your perfect tree, go early in the season and call ahead to ensure the farm still has stock. Don’t bring chain saws or axes; you will only be allowed to use the bow saws provided. Dress warmly and wear sensible footwear. And don’t forget you’re there to savor the spirit of the season, so give the gift of compromise when it comes time to making the final decision on which tree to take home.