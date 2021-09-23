Over the nine years the family has been creating the annual maze in Clarke County, it has been in the shape of Angry Birds, Wonder Woman and the Flash. No matter what the theme, the maze gets easier to solve over the course of the season. “At the beginning, there are no worn paths, so there’s no hints,” says Wegmeyer, who estimates it initially takes about an hour to solve the maze, and about half that time later in the year. “At the end of the season, you just follow the well-worn path.”