H Street Festival: In any other year, this is one of Washington’s biggest gatherings; organizers estimate that 150,000 people are drawn to the block party, which shuts down H Street NE between Third and 14th streets with music, dancing, art installations, children’s activities, beer gardens, fashion shows and vendors. Given the state of covid-19, however, there will be some changes. Anwar Saleem, the executive director of H Street Main Street, which organizes the festival, says there will be fewer vendors, fewer stages and a smaller number of performers this year, to encourage attendees to spread out. Saleem also says the festival is encouraging — but not requiring — everyone to wear masks outdoors. Some businesses on the corridor are taking a cautious approach, scaling back their promotions, opting out of officially participating, or, in the case of taco spot Chupacabra, closing altogether on festival day. There will still be pop-up attractions — Brine is hosting an outdoor oysterfest in the lot that once held Impala’s patio — but the festival might be less busy than you remember. Sept. 18, noon to 7 p.m. hstreetfestival.org. Free.