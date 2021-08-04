The gym hosts an active Meetup group that brings together seasoned climbers and beginners. That speaks to one of the things Colton likes best about climbing: It levels the playing field. “You can be incredibly athletic and incredibly strong and still be at the same level of somebody who’s not as athletic or not as old or not as young,” he says. “You can have all the muscle in the world, but you have to have the head for it. If you have the will and want to do it, you can actually climb and you can progress.”