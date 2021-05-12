With the city’s reopening looming, St. Vincent is trying to figure out what comes next. Live music has always been part of the plan, indoors and out, and there’s also the matter of the upstairs cocktail bar, which was never built out, because it couldn’t be used during the pandemic. “It’s almost like opening a whole new place,” Sherwood says. There’s the matter of reopening the bottle shop, figuring out where people can stand while they wait for tables, and potentially extending the amount of time customers can linger at tables. But one thing’s for sure: “What I’m most looking forward to is just giving people the place where they can unwind and unplug,” Uku says.