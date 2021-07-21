Forget the zoo, and check out this wild wonderland instead. On a summer day, a stroll along the boardwalk snaking its way over the park’s sprawling wetlands will often yield nonstop creature sightings. Look into the water to spot snapping turtles swimming with ponderous grace. Beavers trace squiggles on the surface, with just their eyes and glistening black noses protruding above the waterline. Logs provide a perfect sun deck for spotted turtles seeking warmth. Everywhere you look there are birds — herons, wood ducks, hawks, crows and so many more (a list maintained by Friends of Huntley Meadows Park documents more than 200 species seen in the park). Bring a DSLR camera with serious telephoto lens if you want to take photographs of this beastly bounty; the digital zoom on your phone won’t suffice.