This epic enterprise encompassing 425 acres in Howard County grows more than two dozen crops a year. Roughly 25 acres are devoted to freestone peaches, so it’s a picker’s paradise. In August, a slew of varietals will be ready for the taking: Redhaven, John Boy, Glohaven, White Lady, Bounty, Loring and Cresthaven. Though many first timers gravitate toward the ripest fruit on the tree, owner Lynn Moore advises to do otherwise. “By that afternoon or evening, that fruit will be on the ground and rotten, so you’d have to work with it immediately,” she says. “Pick ones that you ripen for two to three days at home.”