Butler's Orchard
The sprawling 350-acre property in Montgomery County is part working farm, part agri-entertainment complex. In August, their fields are bedazzled with blackberries and red raspberries. General manager Tyler Butler, one of the third-generation farmers working the land, has a few tips to get the most out of a picking session: Arrive early in the morning — when the fruit is less stressed by the heat and in its best condition — and bring an umbrella to cover what you’ve picked. “Come a couple [of] days after a rain,” he advises. “The sugars become even stronger after a couple of days of dry weather.”
Once you’re done harvesting berries for your preserving projects, those with littles should stop by the play area, which features slides and pedal tractors. Through Aug. 15, the Sunflower Spectacular impresses with two football fields of the sunny flowers, the perfect backdrop for summery selfies. If you’ve worked up an appetite, the Farmer’s Porch Kitchen serves salads, sandwiches, snacks and kid-friendly fare. Dessert options include peach milkshakes, cold slices of watermelon and apple cider doughnuts.
Open Tuesday through Sunday. 22222 Davis Mill Rd., Germantown, Md. 301-428-0444. butlersorchard.com. Reservations are required for picking; $3 entry fee per person. Sunflower Spectacular tickets are $5 Tuesday-Thursday and $10 Friday-Sunday.
Baugher's
Picking sessions at this Carroll County mainstay begin with a wagon ride out to the orchards. Over the course of August, the trees will offer peaches (Loring, Cresthaven and Sunhigh varietals), white and yellow nectarines and apples (Honeycrisp and Gala). When it comes to the peaches, don’t expect to transform them into jam right away.
Once you’ve harvested what you need, swing by the farm area, where you can pet and feed a menagerie of beasts, including lambs, goats, chickens, rabbits, pigs and turkeys. Hungry yourself? There’s a full-service restaurant (open daily) offering family-friendly comfort food. The bakery churns out a colorful cornucopia of pies, including apple crumb, blackberry, peach and strawberry rhubarb, as well as such pastries as apple fritters, sticky buns and apple dumplings.
Open Friday through Sunday. 1015 Baugher Rd., Westminster, Md. 410-857-0111. baughers.com. $3 entry fee per person.
Mackintosh Fruit Farm
It’s fitting that a farm in Berryville, Va., is packed with blackberry brambles, which will be full of fruit this month. Alongside the berries are 30 acres of orchards filled with an array of apples, including Ginger Gold (picking will begin in late August). There are peaches galore, including the Contender and Blake varietals, which owner Bill Mackintosh recommends as the best for preserves. “Look for the largest fruit on the tree with the best color,” he says. “They’ll be the sweetest with the most flavor.”
As if that wasn’t enough, seedless table grapes and a variety of garden vegetables are on hand to harvest. After working in the fields, stop for a bite from the eatery, which turns out sandwiches, quiches, pizzas and salads showcasing produce from the farm. Save room for desserts, such as cider doughnuts tossed in cinnamon sugar, slushies and various baked goods.
Open Thursday through Sunday. 1608 Russell Rd., Berryville, Va. 540-955-6225; mackintoshfruitfarm.com. $2 entry fee per person.
Larriland Farm
This epic enterprise encompassing 425 acres in Howard County grows more than two dozen crops a year. Roughly 25 acres are devoted to freestone peaches, so it’s a picker’s paradise. In August, a slew of varietals will be ready for the taking: Redhaven, John Boy, Glohaven, White Lady, Bounty, Loring and Cresthaven. Though many first timers gravitate toward the ripest fruit on the tree, owner Lynn Moore advises to do otherwise. “By that afternoon or evening, that fruit will be on the ground and rotten, so you’d have to work with it immediately,” she says. “Pick ones that you ripen for two to three days at home.”
For other preserving projects, there’s more to gather, including blackberries, tomatoes, onions and beets. Before leaving, stop by the market to stock up on local dairy products, eggs, pork and beef, as well as honey from the farm.
Open Tuesday through Sunday. 2415 Woodbine Rd., Woodbine, Md. 410-442-2605. pickyourown.com. Free entry.
Hollin Farms
This is a peachy spot in Fauquier County: The large orchards boast several varieties, including Beekman, Loringand Suncrest, which owner Tom Davenport says are the best for preserving projects. There are also Klondike White, Sugar Giant, Valley Sweet and Redskin, all great for snacking. “A ripe peach gives when you squeeze it,” says Davenport. “It’s like squeezing a baby’s arm.”
When you’ve gotten your fill of peaches, you can load up on various berries, Japanese plums, Asian pears, dig-your-own potatoes, cut-your-own flowers and more.
Hours vary; check website. 1584 Snowden Rd., Delaplane, Va. 540-623-8854. hollinfarms.com. Free entry.