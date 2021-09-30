Parks
Battery Kemble Park
This secluded slice of green park, part of the National Park Service, is a historic Civil War site and home to a popular sledding hill. On warmer days, it’s much less crowded. Grab one of the picnic tables or camp out on a blanket in the grassy expanse. For sandwiches, stop at Jetties on Foxhall Road NW (less than a 10-minute drive away) or the market on the first floor of Lupo Verde Osteria in the Palisades (a five-minute drive away). 3035 Chain Bridge Rd. NW. nps.gov.
Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens
Blooming lotuses are summer’s big draw at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens, but this national park in Northeast is just as colorful in the fall, as the changing leaves are mirrored in the ponds. After you’re done exploring the boardwalk, there’s a shaded picnic area with tables. Takeout options are plentiful in the nearby Ivy City and H Street neighborhoods, including smoked fish platters at Ivy City Smokehouse, pies from Della Barba Pizza or chicken sandwiches from Farmbird. 1550 Anacostia Ave. NE. nps.gov.
Tregaron Conservancy
Beyond the fences on Klingle Road NW near Woodley Park lies a woodland designed by one of America’s pioneering landscape architects, Ellen Biddle Shipman. Explore ponds lined with flagstone paths and then picnic in a meadow at this hidden gem. Tregaron is adjacent to Cleveland Park’s food scene, which includes such takeout options as pizza slices from Vace. Further up Connecticut Avenue you’ll find Muchas Gracias and Bread Furst. Intersection of Woodley and Klingle roads NW. Open daily. tregaron.org.
Takoma-Piney Branch Local Park
This 17.4-acre public park is within a five-minute drive of Takoma Park’s main strip, which is packed with restaurants such as Cielo Rojo, the Girl and the Vine and Takoma Beverage Company. Takoma-Piney Branch Local Park includes a picnic shelter and spaces for kids to get out their energy via a playground, skate park, volleyball court and basketball courts. Snap a photo next to photogenic silver, winglike public art sculptures. 2 Darwin Ave., Takoma Park, Md. montgomeryparks.org.
Gravelly Point
At this flat, green stretch off the George Washington Memorial Parkway, there’s room for kids to run, bike and track planes landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Picnic tables are available, as are portable toilets. Arlington, Va. nps.gov.
Wolf Trap National Park
There’s more to do at Wolf Trap than see a performance: picnic tables are stationed throughout the park itself. Set up your meal at a table near the Wolf Trap Run creek, or picnic on a blanket in the Meadow. Just know that the park is closed to non-concertgoers two hours before Filene Center performances. 1551 Trap Rd., Vienna, Va. nps.gov.
Breweries and wineries
Waredaca Brewing Company
What once was Camp Waredaca (an acronym for “Washington Recreational Day Camp”) is still a spot for Washingtonians to escape the city and relax in nature — albeit with a beer in hand for the grown-ups. The former camp-turned-equestrian-center is now also a farm brewery, with such offerings as honey wheat ales or saisons brewed with peach tea leaves. True to its roots, this is a kid-friendly spot. Make a reservation for a two-hour hang at outdoor spots like a pebble patio or spaced-out picnic tables under umbrellas or shady trees near grassy fields. Plus, last winter’s popular private yurts will make a comeback. Walk-ins are allowed if space permits, although reservations are encouraged to make sure you get a spot. 4017 Damascus Rd., Laytonsville, Md. waredacabrewing.com. Open Thursday through Sunday. Leashed dogs are allowed on the patio and orchard area.
Eavesdrop Brewery
Pigeon signage is all over Eavesdrop Brewery, which gives its beer such names as “Broken Wings” black lager. That’s because the site of this Manassas brewing operation used to be home to a loft for racing pigeons. Today, the grounds are decked out with flowers and Canadian Redvine hops, cornhole sets, firepits and picnic tables with umbrellas. If you don’t want to bring your own food, you can order from a menu that includes sausages and fries. 7223 Centreville Rd., Yorkshire, Va. eavesdropbrewery.com. Open daily. Leashed dogs are allowed in the taproom and on the grounds.
Paradise Springs Winery
Fairfax County’s first winery went bicoastal a few years ago, adding a branch in Santa Barbara. The original Paradise Springs Winery, located near the historic town of Clifton and Hemlock Overlook Regional Park, has a large section of grass dotted with picnic tables, plus intriguing landmarks, including a cabin that dates from the 1700s. Paradise Springs’ wine has snagged awards over the years, particularly the chardonnay. The winery allows outside picnic-style food and snacks, just be sure to check out a list of caveats on its website. 13219 Yates Ford Rd., Clifton, Va. paradisespringswinery.com. Open daily. Leashed dogs are allowed in the yard area.
Casanel Vineyard
This Leesburg winery takes a special interest in bubbles, including its Red Spark Brut, a dry sparkling wine made from Norton grapes. Casanel allows outside food on its decks, patio and picnic areas (note: the deck areas are adults-only). The views here are especially pleasant in the fall, with a little pond and observation platform over the water. Groups of eight or more require a reservation. 17952 and 17956 Canby Rd., Leesburg, Va. casanelvineyards.com. Open Friday through Monday. Leashed dogs are allowed on the main patio and in picnic areas.
Big Cork Vineyards
Pack a picnic to take to Big Cork Vineyards near Frederick, where outside food is allowed anywhere on the property other than the Tasting Room Bar. Pop-up tents, blankets and chairs are permitted in the grassy space alongside the vineyard, too. This acclaimed Maryland winery grows all the grapes (and raspberries) on the property for its varietals. 4236 Main St., Rohrersville, Md. bigcorkvineyards.com. Open Thursday-Monday. Leashed dogs are allowed in the patio and grassy areas.
Doc Waters Cidery
Germantown’s Doc Waters Cidery bills itself as Montgomery County’s first and only hard cidery. Still and carbonated cider — and cider slushies — are made with apples from the adjacent Waters Orchard, where you can head for pick-your-own apples. All the seating here is via advance reservation, from picnic tables to fire pits to space in the grass for blankets. Food trucks are often on-site. 22529 Wildcat Rd., Germantown, Md. watersorchard.com. Open Friday through Sunday. Leashed dogs are allowed at the cidery, not the orchard.
More ideas for fall fun: