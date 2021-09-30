What once was Camp Waredaca (an acronym for “Washington Recreational Day Camp”) is still a spot for Washingtonians to escape the city and relax in nature — albeit with a beer in hand for the grown-ups. The former camp-turned-equestrian-center is now also a farm brewery, with such offerings as honey wheat ales or saisons brewed with peach tea leaves. True to its roots, this is a kid-friendly spot. Make a reservation for a two-hour hang at outdoor spots like a pebble patio or spaced-out picnic tables under umbrellas or shady trees near grassy fields. Plus, last winter’s popular private yurts will make a comeback. Walk-ins are allowed if space permits, although reservations are encouraged to make sure you get a spot. 4017 Damascus Rd., Laytonsville, Md. waredacabrewing.com. Open Thursday through Sunday. Leashed dogs are allowed on the patio and orchard area.