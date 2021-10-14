The terrace, which is just under 4,000 square feet on the ninth floor, is designed for events as well as hotel guests, with a mix of cocktails and dining tables; sofas piled with cushions; and soft chairs arranged around fire pits. With much of the furniture sitting along the rooftop’s edge, there’s plenty of room to move around and take in the views while social distancing, according to Thomas Penny, the president of Donohoe Hospitality Services, which operates the Perch, as well as other hotels in the D.C. area. “Because we opened during the pandemic, we laid out the furniture such that everything was spaced out,” Penny says. “Once we get the pandemic in our rearview mirror, the plan is to add additional furniture,” including more dedicated space for diners and drinkers.