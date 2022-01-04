A gigantic blue rooster lords over the East Building’s roof terrace at the National Gallery of Art, and if you pose with this 14-foot bird, you can get a slice of D.C. skyline and the Capitol building in your selfie, too. German artist Katharina Fritsch’s “Hahn/Cock” sculpture is now a permanent NGA addition as of March 2021. Fourth Street and Constitution Avenue NW.
This 12-foot-tall bronze sculpture of Albert Einstein by artist Robert Berks at the National Academy of Sciences building practically invites visitors to cozy up for a selfie — either while sitting on Einstein’s knee or perched on his shoulder. 2101 Constitution Ave. NW.
A house painting mistake in Logan Circle turned into what photographer and social media strategist Albert Ting (@pootie_ting) describes as the perfect “fruity backdrop” and an Instagram phenomenon (look up #watermelonjumps). 1112 Q St. NW.
The bathroom inside this Adams Morgan Japanese hot pot restaurant feels like a mini-art gallery, according to Eater DC senior associate editor Tierney Plumb (@tiers2you). “D.C. artist Chris Pyrate creates an immersive masterpiece with his iconic pink florals,” she says. 2321 18th St. NW.
Photographer and videographer Michael Edwards (@dual.vizion.photos), the lead moderator of @PortraitMeetDC, calls out the striking architecture in Navy Yard, particularly the bridge at waterfront destination Yards Park. 355 Water St. SE.
It might take a few tries, but you can time your self portrait to capture a plane flying low overhead at this stretch of park along the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport.
Light bounces off more than 100 disco balls — including one that’s six feet tall — at this groovy interactive arts exhibition and events space by creative agency Swatchroom in Union Market. Find the installation by looking for the gigantic disco ball mural outside. Disco DC is open to the public with free admission Thursday to Sunday through March. 12874 Neal Pl. NE.
The heated and covered patio at this Dupont Circle restaurant is “very dreamy,” says Carla Sanchez (@spicycandydc), founder of the social media marketing firm SCDC The Agency. The decor changes, depending on the seasons: Last month, Residents swapped out fall leaves hanging overhead for a wintry lodge theme. 1306 18th St. NW.
The lighting is otherworldly in artist Wolfgang Laib’s life-size room installation built from beeswax. “Not only does it give you a golden glow, it also smells amazing inside,” says Holly Garner (@golightly), founder of the photography group @igdc. 1600 21st St. NW.
Palmer Alley in CityCenterDC
The restaurants and designer boutiques aren’t the only attractions at downtown’s CityCenterDC development, where seasonal installations using everything from holiday ornaments to beach balls or colorful ribbons are strung overhead at Palmer Alley.
The alleys of Capitol Hill
Kamrin Brown (@naturallykam) thinks these quaint, out-of-the-way spots are definitely worth a selfie. “Capitol Hill is just gorgeous. All the brick, and especially in the fall with the foliage,” says the sustainable fashion expert and editorial stylist.
Correction: An earlier version of this story listed incorrect opening hours for Disco DC. This version has been corrected.