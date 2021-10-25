Rock Creek certainly offers plenty of options when it comes to trails and levels of difficulty. You can easily find a path for a 5K or 10K run within the more than 1,700 acres of sprawling woods, and the park is one of the most convenient spots for running within the city, with multiple entrances in Northwest. If you decide to traverse the park’s two main trails, just know what you’re getting into: Western Ridge Trail’s roughly five-mile, largely dirt ground is perfect for runners who mostly want to avoid steep hills, while Valley Trail’s 5.4-mile dirt path is more of an endurance run with varying degrees of elevation throughout. And if you’re looking to space out a little, the upper part of Beach Drive from Broad Branch Road NW to the Maryland state line is closed to cars to allow for more social distancing. nps.gov/rocr.