Huge band, broad sound, potent message, deep ambition: Chess says he’s working on a residency for his band in Las Vegas as well as various licensing deals in Los Angeles. “Our goal is to stretch [go-go] culture beyond the Beltway,” he says. “We love it so much and we want other people to love it. We don’t want to just play it for people here, we want to play it for people everywhere … So we’re working to stretch the music.” Go-go is a big sound, but the way Chess hears it, there’s still room to grow.