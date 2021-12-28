Chess’s life has taken him in and out of the go-go, but his roots in the music run all the way back to his childhood in Southeast D.C. “There was a band playing in the alley and I wanted to be a part of it,” he says of his first time playing the music. “They had a cowbell but there were no drumsticks. So I had to run home to my father’s workbench, grab a screwdriver, run back down the alley and hit the bell. I was 13, 14.”
Later in adolescence, in 1990, Chess released a rap record, “Mind of a Black Man,” under the name Big Fun — and from there went on to stage acting, poetry readings and a career in broadcast journalism. He started this iteration of the Big Chess DC Music Group nearly a decade ago, inspired to raise his voice after the killing of Trayvon Martin. “I’m still writing sociopolitical records, African American agenda records,” Chess says. “I still have that belief that if I’m charged with information, that I’m supposed to share it.”
Huge band, broad sound, potent message, deep ambition: Chess says he’s working on a residency for his band in Las Vegas as well as various licensing deals in Los Angeles. “Our goal is to stretch [go-go] culture beyond the Beltway,” he says. “We love it so much and we want other people to love it. We don’t want to just play it for people here, we want to play it for people everywhere … So we’re working to stretch the music.” Go-go is a big sound, but the way Chess hears it, there’s still room to grow.
Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at Blues Alley, 1073 Wisconsin Ave. NW. bluesalley.com. $30. Proof of vaccination is required for admittance.