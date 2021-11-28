This is where I think this really becomes a family day. We’re going to go to Jazz in the Parks at the Parks at Walter Reed. They’ve been doing this for a couple years now and brought it back this past year. Walter Reed is going through this crazy construction, but there’s a [park] in the middle and it’s kind of sloped on a hill. They have this gazebo and it’s really ideal for music and events. Every chance we get we continue to go there for jazz and other events, and it’s a good way for the kids to run around and use some of their energy, and for us adults to sit back and enjoy some good music.