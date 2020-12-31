“My mission right now is trying to help local restaurants and encourage people to take out food from the restaurants they really enjoy,” says the 25-year-old Rockville resident. “If you’re not comfortable dining in, that’s okay, but just ordering takeout would do wonders for any restaurant.”

Eat the Capital celebrates new openings, including Taqueria Xochi’s new carryout kitchen on U Street, while showing love to long-standing institutions such as Filomena Ristorante in Georgetown. Besides Eat the Capital’s Instagram page, Kim runs the DC Foodies Facebook group in addition to Eat the Capital’s TikTok account.

“The main thing for me is just continuing to grow the Eat the Capital community,” Kim says. “With Instagram, people just look at stuff and double tap, and that’s why I started the Facebook group, because people actually talk to each other. I want to create a big chat group that has all of the most active people in the community who love to eat out and continue to support all of the local favorites.”

Kim’s dream day resembles his daily life running one of the city’s most-followed food Instagram accounts, with plenty of good eats from start to finish with his fiancee, Jane Hwang.

I would wake up in the morning and pick up bagels from either Bethesda Bagels or just bring my own meal. Biking the Capital Crescent Trail is the perfect start to my dream day. I’ll usually go out Sunday mornings and start from Bethesda and do a stop at Georgetown.

In Georgetown, I would walk around and check out all the shops and get DCG — District Chicken & Gyro as my pit stop meal. It’s like the D.C. version of the Halal Guys, but in my opinion, it’s way better. Their rice is amazing, and they put more effort into it because they have more focus with just one shop. I know that Georgetown kids love it. I would recommend the chicken and gyro — just that mix with the rice is so good.

There’s a new bubble tea spot in Georgetown called BeauTea, which is a couple doors down from Filomena. I’ll grab some bubble tea and probably make my way to the Lincoln Memorial. I did this with my fiancee recently. We’re biking, but sometimes if we don’t bring our bikes we really enjoy scootering around to the different monuments.

If I could choose any dinner, I would choose the Michelin Star joint for sushi, Sushi Nakazawa. All politics aside, that’s my favorite sushi in the city. They get all the finest quality fish from around the world, and they present it to you in an omakase menu. I know some people personally don’t feel comfortable going there because they pay rent to the Trump International Hotel. My recent post [on Eat the Capital] was about that, and you’d see a lot of people in the comments debating whether that’s something that should factor into your dining decision. I don’t really have any opinion on it. I just like it for the food. It’s about $150 per person before tax and tip, but that would be an ideal dinner for me.