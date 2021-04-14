“People say, where do your ideas come from? Well, I just open my blinds,” he says. “I look out my window. It’s all kind of right there.”

Baldacci, 60, a lifelong Virginian who lives in Fairfax County — and whose new novel, “A Gambling Man,” is out April 20 — sees the Washington area as something of a muse. He once blasted down the Potomac on a D.C. police boat in the name of research; he’s set off fictional bombs, and murdered many characters, in his favorite local spots.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Baldacci’s dream day in Washington includes books, sports and a visit to at least one concert venue that might appear as a crime scene in a future novel.

I’d start the day with a bike ride on the Mount Vernon Trail. My wife, Michelle, and I — B.C. (Before Children) — rode it often, mosquitoes and all. I conceived of the plot for my first novel, “Absolute Power,” while traversing that trail. We’d stop at Gravelly Point and watch the planes take off and land.

Post-ride, we’d have breakfast at Amphora in Herndon. It’s open 24/7 and has a really big menu. Oliver Stone — my character from the “Camel Club” series — came close to killing a man at Amphora in one of the books. The owners sent me a gift card and a nice note in thanks. People are funny.

Story continues below advertisement

After that, we’d hit some books. Bards Alley in Vienna is one of the coolest places around to chill and find pages of pleasure, with an enthusiastic staff ready to help. Then I’d fly into D.C. and duck into Politics and Prose, the venerable indie. I met President Obama there one time. The owner told him I was there and Obama cried out: “David Baldacci? He’s famous.” The irony of the most famous person in the world uttering those words still paralyzes me with laughter from time to time.

After that, the Rare Book and Special Collections Reading Room at the Library of Congress. It’s a book lover’s dream come true. The tomes in there are incredible, including some of Jefferson’s that he donated to the library after it was burned by the British. I went there for research on a book and figured out a nifty way to kill the rare book reading room director using the fire suppression system I spotted on the tour. The real director proudly shows everyone the exact spot in the room where I did away with him. Did I mention that people are funny?

Then it’s sports time. Since they’re side by side, we’d hit a ballgame at Nationals Park, one of the most beautiful in the majors, and then hustle over to Audi Field to watch D.C. United kick the ball around.

Next, let’s go sightseeing at Mt. Zion and Female Union Band Society cemeteries. Largely a resting place for African Americans since 1849, this is the spot where Oliver Stone from the “Camel Club” series has his little cottage and tends to the graves as caretaker. It’s not in the best of shape right now, unlike the far larger cemetery near it. But it is tranquil and lovely and a piece of history that should not be ignored.

Then we’d go to the cluster of Lafayette Square, St. John’s Church and the Hay-Adams rooftop garden. I wrote a book where a bomb detonated in the park. And St. John’s is a must — you can see the back pew where Lincoln would slip in late so as not to interrupt the service, plus all the kneelers embroidered with the presidents’ names.

Next stop: Union Station. When I first moved here only one wing was open; you walked on plywood to your train and needed a weapon to keep the rats at bay. Now, it’s breathtakingly beautiful. In many of my novels I’ve had killings, chases and chance encounters that led to significant plot developments within those hallowed halls. There’s really something about a train.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On the way out of town, I’d stop at Theodore Roosevelt Island. It’s hard to believe that such complete isolation and peace can be found there, where you can step to the shoreline and there is bustling Georgetown across a narrow inlet.

Then it’s time for lunch in Virginia. My No. 1 choice: Plaka Grill in Vienna. They have the best fries. Pre-covid, I had my own little table in the back and I’ve written hundreds of pages while diners clink and slurp and munch right next to me. I was there one time and saw that someone else was at “my” table. I was just about to ask them to make my order to go when I felt a tap on my shoulder. The guy who I thought was going to sit at my table actually worked there and had bused it for me. He said, “Your desk is ready, Mr. Baldacci.” All full of myself I later told my wife about it. Her response: “You obviously go there way too much. Give it a rest.”

For a little espionage, I’d head to Foxstone Park. Robert Hanssen, an FBI agent turned spy, used that park as his drop spot. Whether true or not, word got around Vienna that other spies had used it, too, so the place locally became known as “Spies Park.” My son, who was playing in the Vienna Little League at the time, heard this and said, “If everybody knows it’s Spies Park, why don’t the spies try another park?” Ah, the innate wisdom of a 9-year-old.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

By now, it’s time for dinner, so I’d try Ristorante Bonaroti in Vienna. The owner is a good friend, and the food is consistently amazing. Or I’d pop into Cafe Renaissance, where you feel like you stepped back in time, and the wine list is both eclectic and significant.